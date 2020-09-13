When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive Deshaun Wiley, 22, of East Chicago, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Wiley was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office, Rivera said.

According to the Lake County coroner, Wiley was an organ donor.

East Chicago police are investigating Wiley's death as a homicide, Rivera said.

Rivera said a woman, who was a person of interest, was taken into custody and several handguns were recovered from the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was possibly a domestic-related and isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date, Rivera said.

— Mary Freda, The Times

Shooting leaves

1 dead in mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting at a Mishawaka mall that sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said.