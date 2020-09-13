Official: Man dies
following golf
cart accident
VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man died Thursday following a golf cart accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Harold Rozinski, 76, died Thursday night at Advocate Christ Medical Center after sustaining multiple injuries following a golf cart accident at The Course at Aberdeen in Valparaiso.
His death has been ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.
The Porter County Sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Police: EC man
dies after being
shot in torso
EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago woman is in custody following a Saturday afternoon shooting.
Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, East Chicago police responded to the 3500 block of Hemlock Street for a shooting after a woman told dispatchers she shot her boyfriend inside of an apartment, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.
When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive Deshaun Wiley, 22, of East Chicago, with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Wiley was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office, Rivera said.
According to the Lake County coroner, Wiley was an organ donor.
East Chicago police are investigating Wiley's death as a homicide, Rivera said.
Rivera said a woman, who was a person of interest, was taken into custody and several handguns were recovered from the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was possibly a domestic-related and isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date, Rivera said.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Shooting leaves
1 dead in mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting at a Mishawaka mall that sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said.
St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann said Saturday evening that one person was killed in the shooting about 3 p.m. at University Park Mall. He did not release additional details.
Police also did not release information on a possible suspect in the shooting, which led to the evacuation of the mall.
Videos posted on social media showed people running out of the mall in the seconds after the shooting.
Renee Dominik, 44, told the South Bend Tribune that she was in a mall play area with her husband and two children when she heard gunfire.
“I heard a bang and saw people running,” she said. “I thought it was maybe a tornado.”
— AP
