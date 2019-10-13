Valpo road
closures
start Monday
VALPARAISO — Short-term road closures and northbound lane restrictions will begin Monday on Calumet Avenue between Evans Avenue and Harrison Boulevard for a sanitary sewer replacement project.
Valparaiso City Utilities says the several-day road closures and lane restrictions will be marked for motorists. The project is expected to be completed within a month.
“This project is part of our long-term maintenance plan and will add reliability for residents in years to come," said Mark Geskey, Collections and Distributions Manager for Valparaiso City Utilities. "We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to upgrade underground utilities.”
— Emily Schnipke, The Times
---
Indiana trooper
dies in crash
LAFAYETTE — An Indiana state trooper has been killed in a car crash while he was headed to help another trooper.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan, of Lafayette, died late Friday after his car struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.
Police said the crash happened after his car went off the road and rolled on Old State Road 25 while heading toward Americus. Police said they don't know why his car left the road. Police said Stephan was responding to another trooper's request for help.
Stephan had worked for Indiana State Police for four years. He's survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement saying he and his wife were "heartbroken" to learn of Stephan's death.
— AP
---
Police: 4 dead,
1 wounded
in shooting
CHICAGO — Chicago police say five people were shot, four killed, at an apartment building on the city's Northwest Side.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio says a 67-year-old man with a history of issues with his neighbors is in custody.
Riccio says the man first went into an apartment and shot three men and a woman as they ate dinner. The man then went to a separate unit in the building and shot another woman. Police say one victim is in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered. Riccio says the man had a history of complaints from other residents but investigators "don't know what set him off."
Police say the victims were all adults, though their names have not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
— AP