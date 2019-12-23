Man fatally shot by police Sunday
EVANSVILLE — A southern Indiana man was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend after refusing to drop a handgun, police said
The shooting happened Saturday after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex to check on a man who was threatening suicide, the city police department said. The arriving officers were immediately confronted by the armed man.
The officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapon,” the department said in a statement. “The man refused to drop his weapon and one of the responding officers fired at him.”
Authorities identified the man who died as Brian Mullen, 57, of Evansville. No one else was in the apartment at the time, police said.
—AP
Tree-trimming crew member fatally struck by tree
SOUTH BEND — A man working with a tree-trimming crew in northern Indiana died after a tree fell onto him, police said.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office said William Sisk, 36, of South Bend, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital soon after the tree landed on him at the work site in a suburban area just north of South Bend.
Sisk was working to clear bush and limbs from trees being cleared in a wooded lot when a tree being cut by another worker fell differently than intended and trapped Sisk under the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.
Others in the crew used a skid loader to life the tree from Sisk after emergency workers arrived. County police and the county coroner’s office are investigating the incident.
—AP
Homeless camp allowed to stay below viaduct
CHICAGO — A group camping below a Chicago viaduct have received a reprieve from eviction, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
About 10 people have been camping in the Wilson Avenue viaduct at Lake Shore Drive, but last week members said Chicago Transportation workers told them they needed to leave. Notices also were posted that the tunnel was scheduled for cleaning Monday.
A Chicago Streets and Sanitation crew picked up trash and swept the viaduct Monday but allowed the group to keep using the tunnel for shelter, the newspaper reported.
”We get to stay for Christmas!” declared Tom Gordon, the camp’s so-called mayor.
—AP