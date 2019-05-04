Slain Marine
honored at Indiana's
Crane naval center
CRANE, Ind. — The visitors' center at southern Indiana's Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center has been named in honor of a Marine who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
A ceremony was held Friday to dedicate the building for Lance Cpl. Alec Terwiske. The Jasper resident was 21 years old when he died during a 2012 bombing.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young and then-Sen. Joe Donnelly requested the honor for Terwiske last year. Young took part in the dedication ceremony, saying that adding Terwiske's name to the building extends the memory of his patriotism and virtue.
The military base southwest of Bloomington covers about 100 square miles. Crane has some 3,500 employees who work in areas such as weapons testing, munitions training and electronic warfare development. — AP
---------------------------------------
Governor to Ball
State graduates:
Please stay in Indiana
MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has urged Ball State University graduates to strive but fail, pursue careers that provide passion and stay in Indiana.
The Republican, a Hanover College graduate who married a Ball State alumna, delivered the "favors" during the commencement address Saturday at the Muncie school. He says the state "wants every single one of you."
As for failing, he says, you can learn more from it than succeeding.
The (Muncie) Star Press reports Holcomb was the first sitting governor to address Ball State graduates during a commencement.
Ball State alumnus, comedian and talk show icon Dave Letterman delivered a video message shown before the ceremony. Letterman joked he was 100 years old, just like his alma mater, and earned numerous undergraduate, master's and doctorate degrees as a student. — AP