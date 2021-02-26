On Friday the FBI released images of a Dodge Durango with an Illinois license plate of "S33 9713." The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint and police are working to track its location.

The FBI warned that people should not approach this vehicle. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The carjackings the vehicle has believed to have been connected to have happened this past week.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on the carjackings should call 911, the FBI said. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information was released.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Man shot while

driving on Ryan

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was wounded by gunfire as he was driving Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway with a woman and 1-year-old child in his car, authorities said.

The Chicago man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and the two passengers were unharmed, according to an Illinois State Police news release.