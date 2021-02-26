Gov directs flags
to be at half-staff
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in LaPorte County be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Indiana Department of Corrections officer Lt. Eugene Lasco.
The 57-year-old LaPorte man died Feb. 21 after being stabbed by an inmate while coming to the aid of another corrections officer at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
Lasco began his career at the maximum security prison on Oct. 19, 2009, and was a locksmith and former member of the emergency squad.
He served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat and received multiple accolades for his service, according to the state corrections agency.
Holcomb said flags at all government buildings in LaPorte County should be lowered to half-staff between sunrise and sunset Sunday in memory of Lasco.
The governor also is asking LaPorte County businesses and residents to likewise fly their flags Sunday at half-staff.
— Dan Carden, The Times
FBI seeks info
in carjackings
CHICAGO — The FBI is searching for a stolen vehicle that has been connected to a series of carjackings in Chicagoland, authorities said.
On Friday the FBI released images of a Dodge Durango with an Illinois license plate of "S33 9713." The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint and police are working to track its location.
The FBI warned that people should not approach this vehicle. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.
The carjackings the vehicle has believed to have been connected to have happened this past week.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on the carjackings should call 911, the FBI said. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information was released.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Man shot while
driving on Ryan
CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was wounded by gunfire as he was driving Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway with a woman and 1-year-old child in his car, authorities said.
The Chicago man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and the two passengers were unharmed, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Police say the driver was heading northbound about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 south of Garfield Boulevard when someone in an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction fired shots at his vehicle, striking him.
Immediately after the shooting, the driver exited I-94 at West 35th Street as the other vehicle continued northbound on the interstate, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital shortly after responders arrived to the scene.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times