Jamal A. Long, 22, was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in Saturday's fire, which destroyed his family's house in the Clark County town of Charlestown, the News and Tribune reported.

According to court records, Long told officers he had argued with a relative and then left the home about one hour before the fire was reported to local authorities.

Police said that after the argument, a relative saw Long start a small fire near the home's front porch. Relatives extinguished that fire, but a short time later, one of them discovered that a basement room was engulfed in flames.

Long later told police he was angry and set the fire with his family inside, court records show.

— AP

Campgrounds and

inns set to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — All of Indiana's state-operated inns, campgrounds and cabins and will reopen Friday in time for the Memorial Day weekend as coronavirus restrictions are eased across much of Indiana, state officials said.