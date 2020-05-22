Toyota, Salvation
Army partner to
feed families
CALUMET CITY — Advantage Toyota of River Oaks is partnering with The Salvation Army to supply groceries to families in need.
Grocery boxes will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until supplies last — today at the Toyota dealership at 1990 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.
Each box contains enough perishable and nonperishable items like chickens, juice, boxes of cereal and canned goods to feed a family of four for a week. Each box will be carefully packed and assembled by The Salvation Army in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.
Advantage Toyota staff and Salvation Army officers, staff and volunteers will place boxes in the trunk or back seat of each car. This drive-up service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
— Times Staff
Cops: Man set
fire to house
after argument
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man faces attempted murder and arson charges after he allegedly set fire to his family's home while several relatives were inside, police said.
Jamal A. Long, 22, was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in Saturday's fire, which destroyed his family's house in the Clark County town of Charlestown, the News and Tribune reported.
According to court records, Long told officers he had argued with a relative and then left the home about one hour before the fire was reported to local authorities.
Police said that after the argument, a relative saw Long start a small fire near the home's front porch. Relatives extinguished that fire, but a short time later, one of them discovered that a basement room was engulfed in flames.
Long later told police he was angry and set the fire with his family inside, court records show.
— AP
Campgrounds and
inns set to reopen
INDIANAPOLIS — All of Indiana's state-operated inns, campgrounds and cabins and will reopen Friday in time for the Memorial Day weekend as coronavirus restrictions are eased across much of Indiana, state officials said.
The state Department of Natural Resources said all of its campgrounds, property-operated cabins, camper cabins and inns would reopen Friday under the eased restrictions approved by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The DNR said swimming beaches will open Saturday at its properties, but public outdoor park pools remain closed.
— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!