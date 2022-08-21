Winfield woman

dies in vehicle

crash in Illinois

DYER — A Winfield woman died Saturday after a vehicle crash in Ford Heights, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Remon Murphy, 53, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer after a vehicle crash at Woodlawn Avenue and East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights. Murphy was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office just before midnight Saturday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department assisted on the scene.

— Molly DeVore, The Times

Lake coroner

rules death of

teen a homicide

LAKE STATION — A 17-year-old was killed in Lake Station on Saturday, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Demetrius Harbour, of Lake Station, was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart at 8:30 Saturday night.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, Harbour suffered a "penetrating wound." The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Gibson Street and has been declared a homicide by the Lake County Coroner.

On Sunday night, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said he could not provide any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.

Richardson said more information will be released Monday. Lake Station Police and first responders with the Lake Station Fire Department assisted at the scene.

— Molly DeVore, The Times

Man pleads guilty

in fatal shooting

of woman, 82

ANGOLA, Ind. — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal.

Under the deal, Matthew R. Hoover, 30, of Yorktown, would face a sentence of 55 to 95 years in prison for the June 23, 2021, stabbing death of Wilma Ball, court records show.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse.

Hoover appeared in Steuben Circuit Court on Wednesday to withdraw a motion for an insanity defense and to enter into the plea agreement, records show.

Judge Allen Wheat took the agreement under advisement and scheduled an Oct. 4 sentencing hearing.

Investigators were able to link Hoover to the crime from DNA he left on two empty beer cans he left at her house, records show.

— AP