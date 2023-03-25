Uncontrolled van kills man

A Kentland man is dead after he tried to stop his malfunctioning van from rolling backward into the street.

A statement from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Williams, 59, pulled his van into the driveway at the intersection of CR 1300S and CR 150W and went to secure the gate.

His car malfunctioned and began rolling back, and it appeared that “Williams had gone to the rear of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it from rolling into the road.”

Williams was pinned underneath his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Personnel from Newton County 911, EMS and coroner's office, Kentland Fire, Indiana State Police and CR Repair assisted at the scene, the release said.

— Caitlyn Rosen, The Times

2 face trial in hunter's death

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — A judge has ordered two men to trial in the fatal shooting of a Lansing-area hunter after text messages showed them apparently joking about the man's death.

Judge Michael Clarizio says prosecutors had revealed enough evidence to send Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway to trial on murder and gun charges. There were no eyewitnesses or physical evidence against the men.

Chong Moua Yang was killed in 2018 in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township, northeast of Lansing. A 2020 photo showed the men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message: "A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene." The judge says no "rational person" would joke about a man being shot in the head.

— AP