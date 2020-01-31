Coroner looking
for relatives of
Region woman
The Lake County coroner's office is seeking the public's help in finding relatives of a deceased woman.
The woman's roommate indicated to the coroner's office that the deceased's name is Pamela Lindsey, with a last known address of 440 Pierce St. in Gary, according to a news release.
She was found dead Tuesday at the Pierce street home.
She is an African American female. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and about 164 pounds with natural black and gray hair.
Anyone with information regarding Lindsey can call the Lake County coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
SWAT team
swarms home
HOBART — A Hobart man received a rude awakening Thursday morning when a SWAT team arrived with a flash-bang grenade and a search warrant, according to authorities.
Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales confirmed the Northwest Regional SWAT team carried out a narcotics investigation on Csokasy Lane a little after 7 a.m. Thursday.
He said the target of the investigation, a 20-year-old, was taken into custody and is being held at Hobart Police Department.
The month-long investigation started out with the local department until the GRIT Task Force took over and became the lead agency, Gonzales said.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
Man robbed of
iPhone during
LetGo meetup
GARY — Police are investigating after a man says he was robbed while trying to sell his iPhone through the online sales phone app, LetGo.
The victim told police he went at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station, 2501 Burr St., in Gary to meet someone and sell his cellphone, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Once a factory reset was performed on the phone, the potential buyer displayed a gun and demanded the phone, Westerfield said.
The victim handed over the phone with no further incident.
The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with short dreads, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.
— Lauren Cross, The Times