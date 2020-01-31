He said the target of the investigation, a 20-year-old, was taken into custody and is being held at Hobart Police Department.

The month-long investigation started out with the local department until the GRIT Task Force took over and became the lead agency, Gonzales said.

Man robbed of

iPhone during

LetGo meetup

GARY — Police are investigating after a man says he was robbed while trying to sell his iPhone through the online sales phone app, LetGo.

The victim told police he went at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station, 2501 Burr St., in Gary to meet someone and sell his cellphone, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Once a factory reset was performed on the phone, the potential buyer displayed a gun and demanded the phone, Westerfield said.

The victim handed over the phone with no further incident.

The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with short dreads, police said.