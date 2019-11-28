Man charged with
molesting 12-year-old
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he molested a friend's 12-year-old daughter at her Gary home.
Sigifredo B. Jimenez, 49, also is accused of showing the girl photos of nude men and women during a visit to her home while her father was at work.
The family told police Jimenez arrived at the home uninvited and asked for the girl's father. After learning he wasn't home, Jimenez sat on the couch talking to the children, records state.
When the girl's step-mother went to take a shower, Jimenez went into the girl's room, records allege.
The girl told her father Jimenez showed her X-rated photos, began fondling himself and touched her in her private areas, records state.
Jimenez allegedly offered to give the girl money if she touched him, records allege. — Sarah Reese, The Times
Purdie student
falls, dies in cave
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a Purdue University student died in a 200-foot fall while rappelling in a cave.
News outlets report 21-year-old Trever Col died Saturday after his equipment failed in Valhalla Cave Preserve in northern Alabama. The cave is known for its 227-foot pitch and its mile-long walkway at the bottom.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says Col was one of five Purdue students exploring the cave. All were experienced hikers with cavern access permits. Phillips says Col’s rigging had come loose due to a knot in the rope and Col fell while trying to fix it.
Purdue officials say Col was a senior from Austin, Texas, who was studying mechanical engineering.
Phillips says Col is the third person to die in the cave this year. — AP
Teen's family sues police
CHICAGO — The family of a 15-year-old who was wounded during a shootout between suburban Chicago police and a suspected bank robber is suing a man accused of being the robber’s accomplice.
Rylan Wilder’s parents, Tom Wilder and Lucia Morales, say they hope the lawsuit filed Monday will help them learn more about police actions.
Rylan Wilder was working at a Chicago music store when he was shot Nov. 19. Authorities say he was most likely wounded in the arm and stomach by a Des Plaines police officer
Federal prosecutors say Maurice Murphy was behind the wheel of a getaway car while Christopher Willis was inside a Des Plaines bank demanding money at gunpoint. Murphy was arrested shortly after the robbery, but police say Willis escaped and stole a car. He was tracked to Chicago and fatally shot in the music store.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Murphy is charged with bank robbery. — AP