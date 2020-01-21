Chidester seeks
reelection as
Porter Co. judge
VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester has filed for reelection.
Chidester, a Democrat, has served in the post for the past 18 years.
"I look forward to traveling the county to tell our citizens of the work I have done with the Restoration Court and Drug Court, and how I have worked to be the best judge possible for our citizens and how I have run one of the busiest dockets with efficiency, speed and fairness," he said in a prepared release.
After the upcoming retirement of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, Chidester will be the longest-serving judge at the downtown Valparaiso courthouse, he said.
"I hope to continue that work for the next six years," he said.
Chidester said he has lived in Porter County since 1977 and has been a Valparaiso attorney since 1981.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Law eliminates
license suspension
for some violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver's license suspensions for most non-moving violations.
The Democrat signed the “License to Work Act” last week. It takes effect in July.
Priztker says it will allow tens of thousands of motorists to have driving privileges reinstated. That means more people will be able to work.
He said license suspensions are too harsh a penalty for “a practice that reinforces cycles of instability.”
Authorities suspend yearly more than 50,000 licenses belonging to people who can't afford to pay tickets, fines and fees.
According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a study showed that 42% of those who had their licenses suspended lost their jobs.
— AP
DNA tests show
captured coyote
attacked boy
CHICAGO — Animal control officials in Chicago said Sunday that DNA tests confirm a coyote recently captured in the city is the same animal that attacked a 6-year-old boy.
An evaluation determined that the animal was shot with a BB gun, “which could have caused the limp in its movements as well as the aggressive behavior,” according to the Chicago Animal Care and Control's statement. Officials said they worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to evaluate the animal.
The animal was expected to remain at a local wildlife rehabilitation center.
It was captured this month after being chased by Chicago police and animal control officers for several blocks. The boy was bitten several times and hospitalized.
— AP