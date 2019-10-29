Applications open
for Thanksgiving
baskets in Gary
GARY — The city is accepting applications for its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway and celebration.
Applications need to be filled out in person on the second floor of City Hall, 401 Broadway. Applications can be filled out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To apply, residents will need proof of residency, such as a photo ID, a utility bill that matches a photo ID address and a statement of income.
Food baskets will be distributed from 5-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Genesis Convention Center/Indiana Hall at 1 Genesis Center Plaza. Doors open at 4 p.m.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Robbery suspect
pleads not guilty
EAST CHICAGO — The brother of a local, former police chief was arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court and entered a plea of not guilty to a string of violent armed robberies.
Ryan Smith's appearance in federal custody comes a month after the FBI blasted his mugshot on social media, saying he was wanted by the agency in a series of violent armed robberies in the Region.
Smith, 56, is accused of robbing Allied Cash Advance Sept. 25 with a knife in East Chicago, and using similar methods at the Family Dollar in Griffith on Sept. 22, and the Briar East Liquors and a Boost Mobile store in Hammond on Sept. 21, according to the FBI.
Smith is the brother of former East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith and has a history of violent robberies.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
2 lawmakers
honored by
trade group
MICHIGAN CITY — Two state lawmakers representing LaPorte County were honored this month for helping pass a new Indiana law that's expected to speed construction of some airport improvement projects.
Aviation Indiana, an airport industry trade group, named state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, as its "Legislators of the Year" during a ceremony at the Blue Chip Casino.
The lawmakers were recognized for their work on House Enrolled Act 1019, which authorizes Indiana boards of aviation commissioners and airport authority boards to use airport employees to complete public works projects valued at up to $150,000.
Prior to the change, which took effect July 1, any airport project costing more than $100,000 had to be awarded to an outside contractor through the often time-consuming public works bidding process.
— Dan Carden, The Times