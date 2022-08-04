Man charged

in shooting

on Pace bus

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man has been charged in the wake of a shooting Tuesday on a southbound bus on Interstate 94 at 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Anthony Bland, of Chicago, was arrested and faces felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, police said.

State police said they responded at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday to the report of the shooting.

"A physical altercation aboard the bus resulted in a firearm being discharged and Bland was identified and arrested as the suspect in the shooting," ISP said. "There were no reports of any persons struck by gunfire and the bus was safely relocated off the expressway for further investigation."

Bland was charged Wednesday and is being held at the Cook County Jail with no bond.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Schererville

plans road

closures

SCHERERVILLE — West 85th Avenue and Rohrman Road between Cline Avenue and Burr Street are scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents west of 85th Place will have access from Cline Avenue and residents east of 85th Avenue will have access from Burr Street.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes to avoid the work zone and closures.

— Times Staff

State pulls

license for

funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE — The license of a southern Indiana funeral home has been suspended after police found more than 30 unrefrigerated bodies there last month, including some that were badly decomposed, the state's attorney general's office announced on Thursday.

In a news release, Attorney General Todd Rokita said Randy Ray Lankford of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville agreed last week to surrender his and the facility's licenses. The move came after Rokita's office filed for filed for emergency license suspensions with the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service. On Thursday, the state board approved the suspensions.

“Grieving families must be able to trust that their loved ones’ remains will be respectfully and properly handled,” Rokita said in a statement. “Further, the unsanitary conditions at this funeral home posed a clear and immediate threat to public health and safety."

The suspensions mark the latest chapter of a strange story that began July 1 when police in Jeffersonville, a suburb of Louisville, discovered 31 unrefrigerated corpses throughout the facility, including some that police said were “in the advanced stages of decomposition." Officials said the cremated remains of 17 people were also found.

Days later, two families sued the funeral home in Clark Superior Court.

Rokita's office said in the statement that its investigation is ongoing and requested that anyone with information call its Licensing Enforcement Section.

— AP