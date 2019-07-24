Search
closes
road
CALUMET CITY — A street fight between several people that ended with one being beaten and stabbed prompted police to form a perimeter around the area Monday afternoon in order to search for the alleged suspect.
Chief Christopher Fletcher said officers saw the suspect run inside of a home in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, where they later executed a search warrant.
With help from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, police formed the perimeter and blocked off a portion of Sibley Boulevard — just west of the state line —as they conducted the search that ultimately yielded nothing, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the one victim, who is currently in stable condition, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Gary
schools
to save
$500K
GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. recently sold more than $4.6 million in bonds to net a cost savings district administrators say will help in their goal to reduce the district's deficit.
Gary schools sold $4.64 million in general obligation refunding bonds, which will realize a total savings of more than $500,000 and a net present value saving of more than $450,000 during the 9½ remaining years of the bond, according to a district news release.
The bonds were sold at 2.65% through the state's intercept bond program with a AA+ rating by S&P's Global Ratings. The interest rates on the bonds that are being refinanced ranged from 4% to 5%.
The Gary school bonds were issued to help reduce debt service levies by about $53,000 a year, Gary Chief Financial Office Lisa Rosinko said in the news release.
— Carley Lanich, The Times
---
2 in the
hospital
after fire
LAPORTE — Two people were injured in an apartment building fire Monday night at 1306 Rumley St., according to local firefighters.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to the site about 8 p.m. and learned there was a person trapped inside.
The first crews to arrive made entry and knocked down the main body of fire before locating a woman and removing her from the building, according to the fire department. She was transported to La Porte Hospital and then flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Her condition is unknown, according to firefighters.
The man who called 911 was able to escape the fire on his own and alert a neighbor to also evacuate, the fire department said. He too was taken to La Porte Hospital and then on to Fort Wayne by air ambulance where his condition is unknown.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times