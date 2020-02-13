Cops: Gunshot
victim reported
in Lowell
LOWELL — First responders were called to the scene of a reported gunshot victim Wednesday afternoon in Lowell, police said.
Police responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m., Lowell Fire Department Chief Clint Gorball said.
The initial call was for the 18000 block of Hadder Road but the location ended up being the former address of the caller, Gorball said. Officials did not give a more specific location of where the shooting occurred.
Gorball said there is no threat to the public and it was an isolated incident.
The Lowell Police Department did not respond immediately to The Times’ inquiries about the gunshot wound victim and limited information was available Wednesday night.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Coroner identifies
jail inmate who
died at hospital
VALPARAISO — A 48-year-old inmate at the Porter County Jail died at a Chicago hospital Tuesday morning after being rushed there following a medical emergency, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.
David Cooper, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Chicago hospital, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police did not release a description of the medical emergency, but said Cooper was seen by jail medical staff immediately.
Cooper was then taken to Porter Regional Hospital before being transported to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, police said.
"The cause of death is pending an autopsy," the sheriff's office said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police: Big stash
of pot confiscated
from driver
LAPORTE — Police said they confiscated a large quantity of marijuana Tuesday and took a California man into custody during a traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.
An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he was traveling east on the toll road around 3:22 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle ahead committing several traffic violations.
The officer stopped the vehicle during which time a large quantity of marijuana was discovered.
The driver, 31-year-old Zhaoyao Luo of Sacramento, California, was arrested on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.
He was taken to the LaPorte County jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.
DHE, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times