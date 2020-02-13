× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

David Cooper, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Chicago hospital, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police did not release a description of the medical emergency, but said Cooper was seen by jail medical staff immediately.

Cooper was then taken to Porter Regional Hospital before being transported to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, police said.

"The cause of death is pending an autopsy," the sheriff's office said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Police: Big stash

of pot confiscated

from driver

LAPORTE — Police said they confiscated a large quantity of marijuana Tuesday and took a California man into custody during a traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he was traveling east on the toll road around 3:22 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle ahead committing several traffic violations.