The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the Keith Richard Walner Nature Preserve, located immediately west of North Calumet Road and south of the Deer Run Apartments on Taylor Street, Chesterton police reported.

The woman said she walked a quarter-mile down the trail when she observed the man, police said. The man then approached the woman and exposed himself, according to police. The woman yelled, causing him to flee.

The woman told police she followed the man back to the parking lot where he fled in the older car.

The man is described as white, around 5 feet, 10 inches, with a medium build, a mustache and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing khaki cargo shorts, a backpack and was carrying fishing poles.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Man found dead

outside Winfield

WiseWay ID'd

WINFIELD — A man found dead Tuesday in the parking lot outside of a WiseWay store has been identified as a 62-year-old Winfield man.