Coroner identifies
man found dead
inside car in lake
HAMMOND — A man found dead in the driver's seat of a car pulled from Wolf Lake late Tuesday has been identified as a 29-year-old East Chicago man, police said.
The man's final cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
He was the only occupant of the car, which was found completely submerged after Hammond police responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Calumet Avenue for a report of a vehicle in the water, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Investigators noticed tracks in the area that appeared to come from a nearby bicycle path, he said.
Hammond firefighters removed the car from the water, and the man's body was recovered.
The death investigation was ongoing.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: Man
exposes himself
to woman on trail
CHESTERTON — A woman said she was out mushroom hunting late Wednesday afternoon when a man exposed himself to her and then fled in a red older-model Buick, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the Keith Richard Walner Nature Preserve, located immediately west of North Calumet Road and south of the Deer Run Apartments on Taylor Street, Chesterton police reported.
The woman said she walked a quarter-mile down the trail when she observed the man, police said. The man then approached the woman and exposed himself, according to police. The woman yelled, causing him to flee.
The woman told police she followed the man back to the parking lot where he fled in the older car.
The man is described as white, around 5 feet, 10 inches, with a medium build, a mustache and blonde hair, police said. He was wearing khaki cargo shorts, a backpack and was carrying fishing poles.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Man found dead
outside Winfield
WiseWay ID'd
WINFIELD — A man found dead Tuesday in the parking lot outside of a WiseWay store has been identified as a 62-year-old Winfield man.
He was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said. The cause and manner of death were listed as pending by the coroner's office.
At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Winfield and Lake County police were called to shots fired outside of the WiseWay at 10839 Randolph St. in Winfield, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.
The man was found in the parking lot of the grocery store next to a black car.
Witnesses told police that the man got out of the vehicle and shot himself, according to the Winfield Police Department.
Police said the man's name is not being released.
— Times Staff