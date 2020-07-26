2 wounded when
gunfire erupts at
gas station
HAMMOND — Two people were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening hours after gunfire broke out after an argument among several groups of people late Friday at a gas station, police said.
Hammond police responded about 10:45 p.m. to the BP gas station at 6906 Hohman Ave. for a panic alarm and reports of shots fired, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Witnesses told police three vehicles with multiple passengers were in the lot at the gas station when an argument broke out.
As one of the vehicles began to leave the area, someone fired multiple rounds at those still in the gas station lot, Kellogg said. The other people returned fire.
Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene, he said.
About two hours later, two individuals arrived at Community Hospital in Munster with gunshot wounds. Police believe they were involved in the shooting, Kellogg said.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Construction
worker hit, killed
on Indy highway
INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker was killed early Saturday on an Indianapolis highway when he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver, police said.
The crash happened after the driver apparently didn't merge to the left while approaching the closed right lane in a construction zone on Interstate 65 near the city's downtown about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, state police said.
The car swerved to avoid an arrow board indicated the lane closure, then hit 23-year-old David Vasquez Jr. of Terre Haute and a stopped construction truck inside the work zone. Others at the scene were performing CPR on Vasquez when emergency crews arrived, but he was pronounced dead, police said. No one else was injured in the crash.
The 24-year-old woman driving the car was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated causing death.
— AP
Illinois museum
reopens with
safety measures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum is reopening with safety precautions in place after closing for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system's flagship site in Springfield will open to the public Saturday.
Advanced registration for entry at all sites, which may be done online, is encouraged. Groups are limited to 10 people and must register in advance.
Visitors will undergo a health screening upon entry, must wear face coverings and observe physical distancing.
— AP
