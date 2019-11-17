Nearly 200 layoffs
coming at coal mine
OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.
The Evansville Courier & Press says Gibson County Coal filed a notice Friday. The layoffs are effective Jan. 15.
The coal company’s parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there’s too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, “We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.”
The Gibson North mine this year produced about. 1.7 million tons of coal through Oct. 31. — AP
Nearly 2K Ind. ballots
not counted
RICHMOND, Ind. — An election blunder suddenly has caused a tie in a race for a council seat in a small Indiana town.
The Wayne County clerk says 1,909 ballots from early voting weren’t part of the election night tally. Despite the large number, the mix-up only affected the results in one race in Dublin.
Town council candidates Pamela Chaney and Leonard Payne Sr. are tied at 45. The Richmond Palladium-Item says the council has until Dec. 31 to figure out how to break the tie.
Wayne County’s election software vendor, Harp Enterprises, has taken responsibility. Clerk Debbie Berry says she “felt something was off” when the results showed only 4,000 people had voted in the county, which would have been a historic low.
Races in Richmond and Milton weren’t affected when more votes were properly counted. — AP
Ex-cop took thousands
for fake overtime
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A former East St. Louis police sergeant has pleaded guilty in federal court to collecting thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that 48-year-old Mario Fennoy of Lebanon admitted receiving more than $5,000 in fraudulent pay from April 2017 through March 2018. Some of that money came through a $34,000 federal grant.
Prosecutors believe the 21-year veteran might have stolen at least $130,000 through 50 requests claiming more than 200 hours of overtime. Fennoy’s salary during the period jumped from $69,400 to more than $200,000.
Fennoy faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengal agreed to allow Fennoy to remain free until his sentencing in February. — AP