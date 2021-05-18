Off-duty Chicago
officer killed as
SUV crashes
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — An off-duty Chicago police officer who was killed when the SUV he was driving slammed into a power pole early Monday was fleeing from police who had tried to make a traffic stop shortly before the crash, authorities said.
In a news release, Arlington Heights Police said the 29-year-old man was speeding when he was spotted by an officer in nearby Rolling Meadows, but fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. According to the release, the officer stopped chasing the SUV after a short time.
A couple miles away in Arlington Heights, the driver lost control of the SUV, which after it struck the power pole, became airborne and traveled through three yards before it came to a stop against a house, police said.
No one inside that home was injured. The officer was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Authorities have not released the man's name, but Chicago Police confirmed that the man was an off-duty officer who worked in the 15th District.
Indiana casino's
next owner tries to
retain employees
ELIZABETH, Ind. — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians plans to retain all 700-plus employees at a southern Indiana casino if state regulators approve its ownership of the casino later this year.
The North Carolina-based tribe also announced Thursday that it had formed EBCI Holdings LLC as Caesars Southern Indiana's ownership group and that its CEO would be R. Scott Barber, the former regional president of Caesars Entertainment, the News and Tribune reported.
EBCI expects the Indiana Gaming Commission to approve its ownership this fall of the casino, located in the Harrison County town of Elizabeth across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
EBCI said it will retain the Caesars loyalty program and also intends to retain the casino’s current employees, including general manager Brad Seigel.
“Caesars Southern Indiana is a beautiful facility with a well-established brand and a superb team of hundreds of local employees already in place. We want to keep the same friendly, fun, familiar environment for our guests,” Barber said in a news release.
The casino moved from a riverboat casino to a new, $85 million land-based building in late 2019. That building features 100,000-square-feet (9,290-square-meters) of gambling space.
After it was acquired through a public merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc., Caesars Entertainment was ordered by the Indiana Gaming Commission to sell three of its five casinos in the state. Caesars chose to sell its Elizabeth, Evansville and Hammond properties.
