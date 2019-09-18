Portage mayoral
candidate forum
set for Oct. 14
PORTAGE — Voters are invited to meet the city's two mayoral candidates during a forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.
"This is a great opportunity for voters to hear directly from both candidates: (Republican) John Cannon and (Democrat) Sue Lynch on current issues and ask questions," according to a news release.
"The format will allow candidates to present an opening and closing statement, as well as answer questions from the media and the audience," organizers said.
The event is free. Campaign buttons, shirts, jackets, hats and campaign literature are prohibited.
The event is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and Lakeshore Public Radio. — Bob Kasarda, The Times
-----------------------------------
Hobart police cite
83 for stop
arm violations
HOBART — During a four-week period, police issued 83 stop arm violations to drivers throughout the city as part of a statewide effort focused specifically on that offense.
Police Lt. Ronald Russo said Hobart officers identified certain areas where the violations were occurring most frequently and saturated those from Aug. 14 to Sept. 13 during school hours. Most offenses took place on U.S. 6 between Ind. 51. and Liverpool Road.
"The public is reminded, unless there is a physical barrier between lanes, such as a curb or grass median wider than 5 feet, you must stop for a school bus when the red lights flashing and stop arm extended," Russo said. "Again, when in doubt — stop."
During that period, Russo said officers also issued violations for possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and possession of paraphernalia. All were misdemeanor offenses. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
-----------------------------------
Chicago mayor
proposes zoning rule
limiting pot dispensaries
CHICAGO — When the recreational use of marijuana becomes legal, Chicago's mayor wants its sale banned in the central business district, near schools and in residential areas.
The bans are in zoning rules proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. However, Alderman Brendan Reilly, who represents the business district in the City Council, says because of an $838 million budget gap Chicago can't afford to declare its central business district off-limits. He says a limited number of downtown dispensaries are needed.
Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar says a downtown "exclusion zone" is justified because of its high density of business and tourists.
Under the proposed rules, recreational marijuana use in Chicago would be banned entirely for anyone under the age of 21. However, licensed medical dispensaries would be permitted to sell marijuana for recreational use. — AP