Cops: Man shot,

crashes in yard

GARY — A 44-year-old man wounded in a shooting early Friday told police he was leaving for work when he came under fire and crashed into a neighbor's yard, an official said.

Gary police were dispatched about 8 a.m. for a report of a crash in the 1200 block of West 19th Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers located a Jeep Liberty in the front yard of a residence and followed fresh footprints in the snow to another home on the block, he said.

Inside that residence, police found the 44-year-old lying on a floor with a gunshot wound to his upper leg, police said.

The man told police he was in the Jeep when a gunshot struck his vehicle and he accelerated in reverse. After the gunfire stopped, he got out and ran back to the residence where police found him, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Victim seriously

hurt in shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — An investigation is ongoing after a victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a Michigan City shooting.

First responders were called at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 500 block of Holiday Street, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

A 911 call to LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center reported there were shots being fired and that one person had been struck.

Several Michigan City Uniform Patrol Shift 2 officers arrived at the scene and found a wounded victim. The victim was suffering life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS assisted Michigan City officers.

Michigan City police asked anyone who witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has video of this incident to contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086, or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Information can also be provided to the Michigan City Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488 or by messaging the departmental Facebook page. ​

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Threats prompt

school lockdown

GARY — Aspire Charter Academy was placed on a precautionary lockdown early Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of threats toward the school, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

As of 3 p.m. students appeared to have been released at the end of the school day and there was no significant police presence visible at the school any longer.

Police received the call at 1:14 p.m., and officers arrived a short time later to the school at 4900 W. 15th Ave., he said.

The lockdown was initiated by the school, and the threat was made anonymously, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

