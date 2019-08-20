Man allegedly
sexually abused
12-year-old
HAMMOND — Authorities arrested a 40-year-old man Friday on allegations he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in Wisconsin, Indiana State Police said.
Adrian Gardiner, of Hammond, was taken into custody at a Hammond gas station on a warrant for four felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of child enticement and sexual exploitation of a child.
Gardiner must face extradition proceedings in Lake Criminal Court before he is taken to Wisconsin to face the charges. No local charges were filed against Gardiner, police said.
Gardiner is accused of using the online app OMEGLE to communicate with the girl several times in July, police said.
He met the girl at various hotels and parks in Wisconsin and engaged in sexual activities, police said.
Indiana State Police, Homeland Security and Hammond police helped locate Gardiner after they were contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
Trains begin
moving after
South Shore
wire issues
Eastbound trains began moving shortly after 8:17 p.m. after overhead wire issues near the Gary/Chicago Airport station delayed multiple east and westbound trains Monday afternoon and evening, according to the commuter railroad's Twitter feed.
Trains were able to move slowly along a single rail line after crews worked for around two hours.
A tweet sent at 6 p.m. said eastbound trains would be stopped at East Chicago as repairs were made.
Eastbound train 209 was first stopped west of the Gary/Chicago Airport station after 4 p.m. NICTD said passengers would be bused to their stops after the train was stopped. Other passengers would be accommodated on westbound train 20 at the Gary Metro Center, the tweets said.
Eastbound trains 11, 111, 113 and 115 and westbound trains 20 and 200 were also delayed due to the overhead wire problems.
— Times Staff
---
Law allows Ill.
to take action
on climate change
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law allowing Illinois to take its own action to slow climate change.
The Democrat approved legislation this week that repeals the Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998. It limited state action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The U.S. withdrew from Kyoto in 2001. But Illinois had put it into state law so it was bound by rules the federal government no longer intended to follow.
Naperville Democratic Sen. Laura Ellman says it sends a message that "Illinois is ready to get serious about climate change." The law she and Evanston Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel sponsored takes effect Jan. 1.
— AP