Helicopter used
in search for
carjackers
HAMMOND — Police were using a helicopter Saturday night to search for carjacking suspects in Hammond.
At 6:30 p.m. Hammond police were called to assist in a pursuit that began in Illinois, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg.
A car was stolen in in Calumet Park, and a chase was sparked that continued from Interstate 80/94 into Hammond.
Alongside Hammond officers, the Lake County Aviation Unit was deployed to assist in the search for suspects in the area of Wolf Lake in Hammond, which was ongoing as of 9 p.m.
Limited information on the incident was available from local police and the Calumet Park Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' request for further details.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
3 charged with
putting woman
in straitjacket
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement after a straitjacket allegedly was put on a 22-year-old woman in her care.
The 47-year-old North Vernon woman was one of three people arrested this week following a seven-month investigation by the Indiana State Police.
A 54-year-old Butlerville woman also was charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement, and a 54-year-old man was charged with neglect. Police said the victim was in their custody in 2019 and early this year.
All three were being held in the Jennings County Jail pending court hearings.
— AP
EPA plans wells
to assess water
contamination
KOKOMO, Ind. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to install six groundwater monitoring wells around Kokomo to investigate the source and scope of chemical contamination that’s spread through groundwater beneath much of the north-central Indiana city.
The plans for the monitoring wells come five years after the 294-acre groundwater plume was listed on the EPA’s Superfund national program for top cleanup priorities.
The site was placed on that list in 2015 after testing found it was tainted with arsenic and vinyl chloride.
The underground plume also contains chlorinated solvents, which are chemicals widely used for dry cleaning and to clean machinery and electronic parts, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
The EPA said the six the wells will seek to determine how far down the contamination extends. The wells will help the agency determine the depth at which the contaminated groundwater is moving and the best method for cleaning it up.
— AP
