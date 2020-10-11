The 47-year-old North Vernon woman was one of three people arrested this week following a seven-month investigation by the Indiana State Police.

A 54-year-old Butlerville woman also was charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement, and a 54-year-old man was charged with neglect. Police said the victim was in their custody in 2019 and early this year.

All three were being held in the Jennings County Jail pending court hearings.

— AP

EPA plans wells

to assess water

contamination

KOKOMO, Ind. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to install six groundwater monitoring wells around Kokomo to investigate the source and scope of chemical contamination that’s spread through groundwater beneath much of the north-central Indiana city.

The plans for the monitoring wells come five years after the 294-acre groundwater plume was listed on the EPA’s Superfund national program for top cleanup priorities.

The site was placed on that list in 2015 after testing found it was tainted with arsenic and vinyl chloride.