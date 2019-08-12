Valpo Jimmy John's
shuts down
after AC bust
VALPARAISO — A rooftop air conditioner was to blame for smoke that resulted in a temporary evacuation Sunday of the local Jimmy John's restaurant on Calumet Avenue, according to Valparaiso Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Robert Schulte.
The determination was made by local firefighters, who visited the site around the noon lunch hour at 3125 N. Calumet Ave., he said.
There was no report of flames and the site was cleared shortly after the call, Schulte said.
The strip mall that includes Jimmy John's was the site of a fire in June 2013 that resulted in flames shooting through the roof, firefighters said at the time. The building suffered smoke and water damage, but was deemed structurally sound following the fire.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
---
2K IU students
get new housing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More than 2,000 Indiana University students have new campus housing after a mold outbreak pushed up renovations at two dormitories.
The renovations to the Foster Quad and McNutt Quad residence halls were originally set to take place throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
But The Indianapolis Star reported the $56 million project that includes replacing heating, venting and air-conditioning systems was moved up after mold was found in both buildings last fall.
IU spokesman Chuck Carney says the buildings closed for that work in May. They're expected to re-open before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
— AP
---
6 wounded in
shooting
CHICAGO — Authorities say a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side wounded six people, including one who is reported in critical condition.
Chicago police say the five women and one man were in a large crowd gathered on a street in the Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire.
A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. Three women were taken to the same hospital, and the others taken to Stroger Hospital. The women were reported in stable condition.
Police say the victims were among a crowd gathered on the street playing music at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case and the shooting remains under investigation by detectives.
— AP