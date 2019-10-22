Burns planned for
1,100 acres at
Dunes National Park
PORTER — More than 1,000 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will soon be going up in flames during prescribed burns at Indiana's only national park .
The National Park Service says nine prescribed fires planned this fall are expected to torch about 1,100 acres of the 15,000-acre park.
The agency says the controlled fires promote the park's unique ecosystems that include prairies, marshes and dune-lined beaches by boosting native plants and reducing fire risks.
Each burn will only occur if weather conditions are deemed ideal at the park, which hugs Lake Michigan's southern shoreline about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.
Porter County residents can sign up with the "Alert Porter County" system to receive a text message, email or voice message alerting them before each burn.
--
Des Plaines man
gets probation for
T-shirt confrontation
SKOKIE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man who confronted a woman for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag has been sentenced to probation for a hate crime.
Timothy Trybus of Des Plaines told a judge Monday that he feels "extremely embarrassed" by his actions in 2018 at Caldwell Woods, a Cook County park.
Mia Irizarry testified at trial that she feared for her safety when the 63-year-old Trybus criticized her for her Puerto Rican shirt. She made a video of the incident. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.
Trybus, who had been drinking alcohol at the time, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
Defense attorney David Goldman says Trybus' behavior "wasn't hateful as much as it was stupid."
--
Millions in medical
debt erased through
effort by churches
CHICAGO — A coalition of Chicago-area churches has raised enough money to erase more than $5 million in medical debts held by nearly 6,000 people.
The Rev. Otis Moss III says letters soon will be sent with a message: "Your debt has been forgiven. Enjoy Thanksgiving." The announcement was made Sunday.
The effort was aimed at helping people in poor areas of Cook County. Moss of Trinity United Church of Christ says he sees the entire county as church territory. Quoting the Bible, he says, "The last shall be first."
The pastors didn't actually raise millions of dollars. But they collected enough money to erase debts that were held by collection agencies, which generally agree to take less than the total. Medical debt has a negative impact on someone's credit rating.
— Associated Press