Masked men rob
Highland store
Police are seeking help identifying two masked men who robbed a Town and Country Liquors at gunpoint Tuesday evening.
Police said the armed men entered the Kennedy Avenue store about 10 p.m., demanded money from a clerk and struck a customer in the head with a bottle. The two then fled south on foot through an alley before running east on Grand Boulevard, where they likely entered a vehicle.
Police said it is unknown whether this incident is related to Tuesday's armed robbery at a Casey's General Store in Dyer, where the suspects in that robbery also fled from officers.
Surveillance footage showed one of the men wearing a black backpack and a blue sweatshirt with a maroon hood, which had a Barcelona soccer team logo and the word "BARCA" on it. The second man wore a light tan or salmon jacket.
Police said they are attempting to gather more footage from the surrounding businesses and asking the neighboring public to also check their video systems between 9:45 and 10 p.m. for any suspicious activity. — Olivia Heersink
Coroner searching for
family of deceased man
The Lake County coroner's office is seeking help finding the family of a deceased 52-year-old man.
Ronald Hooghuis, of Hammond, lived in the 7308 block of Parrish Avenue, the coroner said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265. — Olivia Heersink
4 hospitalized
in blaze: police
A unit caught fire early Wednesday at Park West Apartments on Reyome Drive, police say.
Cmdr. Keith Martin said officers arrived at the scene about 2 a.m. and noticed smoke inside the building. Police then began to help residents evacuate, rescuing a woman and her baby while waiting for fire crews. Neither suffered any injury, he said.
Soon, the Griffith Fire Department arrived and expedited the evacuation process, rescuing four additional people from their balconies.
Martin said one person was found inside the unit and taken to Community Hospital in Munster. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Another resident also was taken to the hospital after first declining transport from medics. Martin said two officers were taken to Munster for evaluation, as well. Both have since been treated and released.
Martin said the fire and smoke damage appears to have been confined to the one apartment, which is on the first floor of the 12-unit building. Residents were able to return to their apartments later that Wednesday.
Martin said a representative from the Indiana State Fire Marshal — who was on site with the American Red Cross — cannot "rule out that the origin of the fire came from the stove area in the kitchen."
Martin said there were no updates on the case as of Wednesday evening and police will continue to be in contact with the state fire marshal. The investigation remains ongoing. — Olivia Heersink