Michigan affirms
offer to share
Asian carp
project costs
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan says it remains willing to contribute $8 million toward initial stages of a project to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger affirmed the commitment Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The funding would pay for preconstruction, engineering and design of a planned barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.
The location is a choke point where bighead, silver and black carp could be blocked from migrating to Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways.
Congress has been asked to cover most of the project's $778 million cost.
— AP
Chicago schools
release proposal
to make up days
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools officials have proposed how they intend to make up five of 11 school days lost in a teachers strike, including adding days to the end of the school year and shortening breaks.
The Chicago Teachers Union ended the strike last week, saying their agreement was contingent on recouping lost days. Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially refused, saying it was never on the table and would inconvenience families.
Both sides settled on 5 days. Two will be added in June. Thanksgiving vacation will be shortened by one day and two days will be cut from winter break in January.
The nation's third-largest school district released the proposal Tuesday, along with amended budget projections with the tentative contract agreement.
A Board of Education vote on both is planned Nov. 20.
— AP
Despite new law,
pot prohibited in
public housing
CHICAGO — Public housing residents in Chicago are being told they can't smoke marijuana at home, even as pot turns legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Chicago Housing Authority began sending notices last week. The agency says it can terminate public aid if anyone is using marijuana for recreational or medical purposes on CHA property.
CHA says marijuana is illegal under federal law and that it must follow the law to get federal money. Medical marijuana cards have been available in Illinois since 2014.
Kate Walz of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law says people in public housing "don't have the same rights as the rest of us do."
Jacqueline Reynolds says she'll keep sparking a joint. The 67-year-old says marijuana keeps her off blood pressure medication.
— AP