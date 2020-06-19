Wounded child dies
in South Bend; age
not disclosed yet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A young child has died after being shot Thursday in South Bend, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just before noon on the city's near northwest side, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigators said.
Before officers arrived on the scene, a family member transported the child to the hospital, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
The name and age of the child were not immediately released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. There were no immediate arrests. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
— AP
Coroner confirms
Valpo man, 26, died
in motorcycle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Valparaiso resident James Tapocsi Jr. has been identified as the man who died early Thursday morning after crashing a motorcycle into a tree in the area of 465 N. County Road 325 West, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
The 26-year-old had borrowed a motorcycle from a friend around 1 a.m. and was traveling north on 325 West when he lost control of the bike, the coroner's office reported.
Tapocsi was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
EPA fines Enbridge
$6.7M, citing pipe
safety infractions
MINNEAPOLIS — Federal regulators have fined Enbridge $6.7 million for allegedly failing to quickly fix pipeline safety issues.
Enbridge said Thursday that the Alberta, Canada-based company has settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and agreed to pay the fines, levied in May.
Regulators alleged that Enbridge violated a 2017 consent decree. Among other things, the EPA said Enbridge neglected to properly evaluate thousands of “shallow dents” on its Lakehead Pipeline System, which runs across northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
According to an EPA letter, just over $3 million of the fines involved Enbridge’s failure to repair or mitigate small dents that showed “indications” of “metal loss” and “cracking.”
“There were never any safety or pipeline integrity concerns,” Mike Koby, Enbridge's vice president of U.S. liquids operations, told the Star Tribune.
Enbridge signed a consent decree in 2017 with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve claims from a massive oil spill in Michigan and another pipeline leak in Illinois, both in 2010. The company paid $177 million and pledged to improve pipeline safety under that agreement.
Enbridge said it reports compliance issues to EPA, and that most of the recent fines relate to self-reporting and were “administrative in nature.”
— AP
