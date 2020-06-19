The 26-year-old had borrowed a motorcycle from a friend around 1 a.m. and was traveling north on 325 West when he lost control of the bike, the coroner's office reported.

Tapocsi was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

EPA fines Enbridge

$6.7M, citing pipe

safety infractions

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal regulators have fined Enbridge $6.7 million for allegedly failing to quickly fix pipeline safety issues.

Enbridge said Thursday that the Alberta, Canada-based company has settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and agreed to pay the fines, levied in May.

Regulators alleged that Enbridge violated a 2017 consent decree. Among other things, the EPA said Enbridge neglected to properly evaluate thousands of “shallow dents” on its Lakehead Pipeline System, which runs across northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.