Man charged with
felony OWI after
deadly crash on I-94
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is charged with aggravated OWI for his involvement in a fiery crash on Interstate 94 early Saturday that left two people dead and three injured, including himself.
Armando Jesus Bahena, of Chicago, had been driving southbound near Sibley Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. when his 1999 Chevrolet Impala collided with two other vehicles, a Jeep SUV and a semitrailer.
The wreck caused the semitrailer to go off the road and hit a concrete bridge support. Soon, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, with the two occupants — whose gender, age and names haven't been released — dying at the scene.
In addition to Bahena, the Jeep's 24-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger, both male, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. — Olivia Heersink, The Times
------------------------------------
Lowell institutes
residential water
sprinkling ban
LOWELL – The Town of Lowell has instituted a water sprinkling ban as officials work to make “significant upgrades” to the town’s water treatment facilities.
The upgrades to facilities will improve the quality and quantity of water provided to Lowell residents, according to a news release from Lowell Public Works director Kevin Gray.
The amount of water that can be produced during construction will be limited and as a result, all residents are asked to refrain from all sprinkling and watering until the project is finished.
A date was not specified in the news release, but the project is predicted to be completed later this year.
“If we all work together, we can improve the water we provide to our residents,” Gray said in the release. — Allie Kirkman, The Times