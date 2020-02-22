Railroad bridge
to close Monday
CEDAR LAKE — Beginning Monday, commuters who use the CSX Railroad bridge crossing will need to seek alternative routes.
The bridge crossing on 133rd Avenue between Parrish and Cline avenues will be closed for four days, weather permitting, due to bridge repairs, according to a news release.
Detour routes will be posted.
— Times Staff
2 found shot
dead inside van
in Calumet City
CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating after two people were found fatally wounded by gunfire inside a crashed van just before 2 a.m. Friday near Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue.
The city's ShotSpotter technology notified officers of shots fired in the area, according to Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.
Upon arrival, officers found a van that had crashed near the 1900 block of Sibley Blvd. with two gunshot victims inside.
Terrell Quinn, 34, of Riverdale, Illinois, and Christian Simmons, 27, of Chicago, were identified as the victims, Fletcher said.
The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating this incident.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
— Lauren Cross, The Times
Valpo police ID
man found dead
3 years ago
VALPARAISO — Nearly three and a half years after a man's body was found in a wooded area on the city's east side, police have confirmed his identity.
The man, who was found without identification and with no usable fingerprints, has been identified as Angel Rivera, who was 55 years at the time of his death, police said. He had contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois prior to his death.
Rivera was found Sept. 24, 2016 between the 2200 block of Chicago Street and the 100 block of Mayfield Avenue by a person walking in the area, police said. Investigators found a campsite in the area.
Police determined at the time there had been no foul play and all leads were exhausted as part of the investigation.
DNA evidence was collected, which proved to be key in solving the case when additional resources were discovered earlier this year, police said. Rivera was identified by comparing his DNA evidence to his family, which had not seen the man since 2016, police said.
"Angel's family has been involved with police during this process and are aware of the identification," police said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times