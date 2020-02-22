Terrell Quinn, 34, of Riverdale, Illinois, and Christian Simmons, 27, of Chicago, were identified as the victims, Fletcher said.

The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating this incident.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

— Lauren Cross, The Times

