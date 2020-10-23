On Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said investigators are still gathering information on the case and no further information could be released at this time.

The victims were identified by the Lake County coroner as Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18. Both teenagers lived at the home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue where their bodies were found, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department previously asked residents' assistance for information in the double homicide investigation.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Porter County

employee tests

positive for COVID

VALPARAISO — An employee of the Porter County Commissioners office tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in others having to undergo quarantine, according to Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.

The employee in question immediately quarantined after learning of the exposure to the virus and later tested positive, she said.

Other employees in the office have tested negative and their quarantines end Friday, she said.