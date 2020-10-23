Lake magistrates
nominated to fill
judicial vacancy
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending three county magistrates to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill a forthcoming judicial vacancy on the Lake Superior Court.
The nominees are: Magistrate Natalie Bokota of the Criminal Division, Magistrate Jeffrey Miller of the Juvenile Division, and Magistrate Timothy Ormes of the Juvenile Division.
The nine-member nominating commission, led by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, selected the candidates Thursday after interviewing 10 Lake County lawyers who applied to replace retiring Lake Superior Judge Clarence Murray.
Once the governor officially receives the list of recommended candidates, along with written evaluations of each, Holcomb will have have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to the bench.
— Dan Carden, The Times
Person of interest
in teens' homcide
taken into custody
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide of two teenagers at a home in unincorporated Calumet Township.
On Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said investigators are still gathering information on the case and no further information could be released at this time.
The victims were identified by the Lake County coroner as Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18. Both teenagers lived at the home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue where their bodies were found, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department previously asked residents' assistance for information in the double homicide investigation.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Porter County
employee tests
positive for COVID
VALPARAISO — An employee of the Porter County Commissioners office tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in others having to undergo quarantine, according to Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
The employee in question immediately quarantined after learning of the exposure to the virus and later tested positive, she said.
Other employees in the office have tested negative and their quarantines end Friday, she said.
The office at the county administration center in Valparaiso was closed and is expected to reopen today, she said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
