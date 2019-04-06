2 die in separate
Chicago house fires
CHICAGO — Officials investigating the deaths of two people who died after fires in their Chicago homes say that neither residence had working smoke detectors.
Chicago Fire Department Investigators have not yet determined the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found in her home Friday night after a fire on her West Side home or the 50-year-old man who died a short time after he was found by firefighters inside his home on the city's South Side. Nor have they determined how the fires started.
But after they determined that neither home had working smoke detectors, firefighters have been alerting other residents in both neighborhoods about the importance of smoke detectors.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the names of the two victims have not been released.
Reward offered after
hundreds of tires
slashed in Chicago
CHICAGO — Somebody has slashed hundreds of vehicle tires in recent months across Chicago and now a reward is being offered in the hopes of finding out who it is.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crimes. Those with information are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-7867.
Officials say that more than 350 tires have been slashed at 10 different spots around the city in the last few months.