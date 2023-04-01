Man arrested for child porn

MICHIGAN CITY — A recent investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and Indiana State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children division resulted in the arrest of a Michigan City man on child-pornography charges Friday.

Stephen Fredenburg, 55, was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation.

A special agent from Homeland Security Investigations discovered a user who was downloading and sending illicit videos of children on a internet network, state police said. Each incident occurred between October 2021 and 2022. Investigators located Fredenburg through a series of searches and were granted a warrant to search his residence.

Fredenburg is being held in the LaPorte County Jail.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

Driver killed in I-80 crash

GARY — A driver who crashed into a guard rail on Interstate 80/94 early Saturday died from their injuries on scene, Indiana State Police said.

The driver was traveling at a high speed in a blue Kia when the vehicle smacked the guard rail and went airborne, state police said. The Kia landed in the main traffic lanes and was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet.

State police were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 a.m. in the area west of Cline Avenue. Personnel from the Gary Fire Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office assisted on scene.

A cause for the crash hasn't been determined.

Drivers should always acknowledge instructions and follow posted speed limits in construction zones to avoid accidents, state police said.

"While lane shifts are marked and warnings posted, reduced speeds are necessary to ensure not only your safety, but the safety of those around you as well as the construction workers," the agency said in a statement.

— Lizzie Kaboski, The Times

Officers shoot charging man

DECATUR. Ill. — Police in central Illinois have shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman after he charged at them while armed with a knife.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says two officers were responding to a domestic violence call shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday and discovered a 34-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her back, an arm and a hip and had a cut on her chest.

Brandel says she was released from a hospital Thursday. The man — identified as Steven Hirstein, 43 — was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his hands and right arm.

Hirstein will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault.

The officers weren't injured. Brandel didn't identify them but said one is an eight-year veteran and the other recently completed his first year as an officer.

— AP