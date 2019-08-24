Police
searching
for missing
M'ville man
SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking information about a Merrillville man who has been missing since about noon Aug. 19.
Nathan Philip Whitmore, 22, was last seen in the area of the Schererville Walmart after family members were there with him for an eye appointment, Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Whitmore exited the store at some point during the visit and did not return.
He was last observed on surveillance video walking northbound in the parking lot behind Walmart and did not drive, police said.
Family members told police it's not uncommon for Whitmore to disappear, but he typically returns home within 24 hours. The family is concerned Whitmore may be suffering from an undiagnosed medical condition, police said.
Whitmore is described at 5 foot 10 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a black shirt and brown khaki shorts with slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Schererville police at 219-322-5000.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
Body washes
up on shore
PORTAGE — A body was recovered Friday morning at a Lake Michigan beach on the western edge of Portage, authorities said.
The body washed ashore about a quarter-mile west of the bathhouse at West Beach, according to Portage police spokesman Capt. James Maynard.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, is leading the recovery investigation.
Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes, her team and the DNR currently are working at the scene.
The body is an adult male, DNR police spokesman Officer Tyler Brock said.
It is not immediately clear if the body is that of Pawel Knych, a suburban Chicago man whose boat capsized off Marquette Park Beach on Aug. 11.
“It’s too early to tell,” Dykes said.
— Will Racke, The Times
---
Sen. Braun's
brother seeks
congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS — The brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is entering the race for the central Indiana congressional seat being given up by Republican Rep. Susan Brooks.
Steve Braun filed a Federal Election Commission candidacy statement Friday for the 5th Congressional District. He is a former Republican state representative from Zionsville who was appointed state workforce development commissioner by then-Gov. Mike Pence.
Braun unsuccessfully sought the 2018 Republican nomination in the neighboring 4th District.
He's the first prominent Republican in the race since Brooks announced in June she wouldn't seek a fifth term.
Former Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Christina Hale is campaigning for the seat. Democrats are looking to compete next year in the district long held by Republicans that stretches from the northern Indianapolis suburbs to rural areas around Marion.
— AP