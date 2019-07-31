Police
GRIFFITH — A rash of weekend vehicle burglaries have prompted police to remind residents to lock their car doors.
Cmdr. Keith Martin said most people reporting these incidents failed to lock their vehicles, making it easier for individuals to enter and steal loose change or other items.
Martin said residents should also try to park in well lit areas, remove any valuable items or weapons and set their car alarms.
"Many people subscribe to the theory that if the vehicle is left unlocked, the suspect will not have to break the window to get in," Martin said. "However, it should be noted that no vehicles that were known to have been left locked in the areas of these thefts were found to have been damaged. ... Please be aware of things in your neighborhood and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious."
Martin said Griffith police are taking active steps to prevent any additional thefts and working on possible leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Martin at 219-924-7503, ext. 257. To remain anonymous, call the Griffith Police Department's Tip Line at 219-922-3085.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
----
VALPARAISO — A man reported missing Sunday was found by police and safely returned to his family, officials say.
Jere Kunkle, who suffers from dementia and exhibits “Alzheimer’s tendencies,” was discovered missing from his residence at 5:30 p.m., according to Valparaiso police. He was found later that evening.
— Times Staff
---
CHICAGO — Chicago's transportation agencies are boosting services to accommodate tens of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza.
The Metra commuter train and the CTA subway agencies will expand capacity for one of the nation's most popular music festivals. It takes place from Thursday through Sunday in Chicago's Grant Park.
The lineup at Lollapalooza this year includes Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, The Strokes and over 150 other performers. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend each day.
Metra will add trains and adjust schedules on most lines for the four-day event. CTA will add service on rail lines and bus routes.
In a statement Friday, CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., said there will be ample service to get attendees to the festival "easily and comfortably."
— AP