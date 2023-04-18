Lead testing OK'd

for water in schools

A plan sponsored by a Northwest Indiana lawmaker requiring all preschools and child care facilities across the state to test their water for potential lead contamination is headed to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

House Enrolled Act 1138 continues the efforts of state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, to require Indiana schools identify and remediate any lead-tainted water sources accessible to children.

It was unanimously approved by the House Tuesday after likewise winning unanimous support earlier this month in the Senate.

Under the plan, every child care center, child care home and preschool would have to test its drinking water for lead at least once before Jan. 1, 2026.

If the test shows a lead level higher 15 parts per billion, then the person responsible for the facility or preschool would be obligated to either entirely eliminate the lead in the drinking water or to install a state-approved lead filtering system.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech, impulsivity, nausea and other debilitating effects.

--Dan Carden, The Times

Woman charged

in MC shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — A police SWAT team was called out early Sunday to help take a 24-year-old Michigan City woman into custody on allegations of shooting and injuring another woman at a home in the 700 block of Madison Street, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out to the home around 4:38 a.m. in response to the sound of a gunshot and found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Officers provided medical care until the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said they learned Caitlyn Bradley-Gaddis had fired the shot and that she was still inside the home.

The police investigative division and SWAT team were called to the scene and Bradley-Gaddis surrendered.

"A handgun and ammunition were recovered from the residence during the subsequent search," police said.

Bradley-Gaddis is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, police said.

Bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times

CPD looks into

woman's death

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Gary woman, whose body was found unresponsive Monday night in the 500 block of North Franklin.

The woman was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Evotinee Weaver.

Chicago police report finding Weaver's body around 7:35 p.m. and say CPR was administered before she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results," police said.

--Bob Kasarda, The Times