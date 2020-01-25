Man charged with 2 robberies at same gas station

LAKE STATION — A Lake Station man was charged with robbing a Rich gas station twice in the past week, police said.

Miles Samplawski, 36, was charged with two counts of robbery, a level 5 felony, from two incidents at the Rich gas station at 4301 Central Ave. in Lake Station, Capt. Brian Williams said.

Samplawski committed his first robbery of the gas station at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, charges alleged. The man fled after the robbery and was not found, he said.

The same man robbed the gas station again about 9 p.m. Thursday, Johnson said.

Police used a K-9 to track a possible suspect and eventually took the man into custody, he said.

The man inferred he had a weapon in both cases, police said.

Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

—Sarah Reese, The Times

