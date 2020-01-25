Man charged with 2 robberies at same gas station
LAKE STATION — A Lake Station man was charged with robbing a Rich gas station twice in the past week, police said.
Miles Samplawski, 36, was charged with two counts of robbery, a level 5 felony, from two incidents at the Rich gas station at 4301 Central Ave. in Lake Station, Capt. Brian Williams said.
Samplawski committed his first robbery of the gas station at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, charges alleged. The man fled after the robbery and was not found, he said.
The same man robbed the gas station again about 9 p.m. Thursday, Johnson said.
Police used a K-9 to track a possible suspect and eventually took the man into custody, he said.
The man inferred he had a weapon in both cases, police said.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: Boost Mobile robbed by man wielding gun
HAMMOND — Police are searching for a suspect after a man drew a handgun at a cellphone store, demanding cash and phones.
At 12:40 p.m. Friday police responded to an alarm going off at Boost Mobile in the 2700 block of 169th Street in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A man entered the cellphone store and pointed a handgun at the clerk, ordering the employee to place store items into a duffel bag. The staff complied and the man fled the scene with several phones and cash. No one was injured during the robbery, Kellogg said.
The witnesses described the suspect as a black man wearing a red, white and black coat, police said. Police were unable to release surveillance images Friday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at (219) 852-2977.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: Man steals bank cards from elderly at stores
MICHIGAN CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing from elderly customers at grocery stores, police said.
On Friday authorities released images of a man who has been stealing credit and debit cards from senior citizens and then using the cards to make large purchases, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact police at 219-874-3221 or to send a message through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.
—Anna Ortiz, The Times