Small fire at
Winfield Elementary
contained to air system
WINFIELD — Smoke alarms did their job alerting responders to a small electrical fire Wednesday night at Winfield Elementary School.
The fire was contained to a blower motor in the air system of the Crown Point Community School Corp. elementary, Lakes of Four Seasons Fire Chief Jason Gikas said.
Light smoke could be seen in the windows of the school Wednesday night, but any significant damage was contained to the air system, Gikas said.
Responders were first alerted to the fire when the school's alarm system detected smoke and triggered the school's alarm company to call 911 just before 11:30 p.m., Gikas said.
The chief said the alarm company's rapid response is what allowed responders to contain fire and smoke from spreading throughout the school.
Gikas said no one was in the building at the time of the call and responders cleared the scene within about an hour of arriving. — Carley Lanich, The Times
--------------------------------------
Firefighters: Two
fires on same street
raise arson suspicions
GARY — Two house fires on the same street within three days of each other are being investigated as a possible arson case, the Gary Fire Department said.
At 9:19 p.m. July 17 firefighters responded to a structure fire at 3631 Massachusetts St., Gary Fire Department Spokesman Mark Jones said. The house was abandoned, he said. No one was injured but the structure was damaged.
At 2:24 a.m. July 18 they returned to the same abandoned house for a fire. After the flames were extinguished the building was declared a total loss, he said.
Jones said it could have possibly been a rekindle, when hot embers catch flame after a fire, but investigations are ongoing.
At 1:52 a.m. Gary firefighters responded to 3627 Massachusetts St. for another structure fire, Jones said. When firefighters arrived, they found another abandoned house that was engulfed in flames.
“They do appear to be suspicious in nature,” Jones said.
The fires are still under investigation, he said. — Anna Ortiz, The Times