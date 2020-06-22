Nearly one month after a Calumet Avenue traffic collision sent an out-of-control car into the side of the ice cream parlor, punching a hole in the building, knocking out a window and damaging an awning, repairs have been made and the summertime favorite is ready to reopen.

According to the Dairy Belle, the ice cream shop is resuming normal operations at 11 a.m. Friday for both walk-up and drive-thru sales.

The shop then will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week through the summer and fall.

-- Dan Carden, The Times

Coroner: motorcyclist

killed in Portage crash

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a guardrail late Saturday.

An investigation showed the driver, identified as David Collazo, was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Clem Road when he crossed into an eastbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to a news release from the Porter County coroner's office.

Collazo was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

-- Times Staff

Crews douse late