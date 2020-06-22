Briefs

Police: Crown Point

man killed in

motorcycle crash

SCHERERVILLE — A 24-year-old Crown Point man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday on U.S. 41.

Schererville Police were dispatched around 10:53 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Moraine Trace. Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate a motorcyclist, identified as Samuel Brown, was traveling at a high rate of speed south on U.S. 41., Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Brown entered the left turn lane where a vehicle was stopped in traffic. He traveled between the vehicle and raised concrete median, ultimately striking both, Cook said.

Brown was then thrown from the vehicle and into the left northbound lane of U.S. 41, and was run over by a vehicle, Cook said.

The Lake County coroner pronounced Brown dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

-- Times Staff

Repaired Dairy Belle

reopening Friday

following car crash

HAMMOND — Ice cream lovers soon will be able to once again purchase their favorite frozen treats at the Dairy Belle.

Nearly one month after a Calumet Avenue traffic collision sent an out-of-control car into the side of the ice cream parlor, punching a hole in the building, knocking out a window and damaging an awning, repairs have been made and the summertime favorite is ready to reopen.

According to the Dairy Belle, the ice cream shop is resuming normal operations at 11 a.m. Friday for both walk-up and drive-thru sales.

The shop then will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week through the summer and fall.

-- Dan Carden, The Times

Coroner: motorcyclist

killed in Portage crash

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a guardrail late Saturday.

An investigation showed the driver, identified as David Collazo, was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Clem Road when he crossed into an eastbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to a news release from the Porter County coroner's office.

Collazo was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

-- Times Staff

Crews douse late

night blaze near

Crown Point

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire agencies battled a blaze around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of U.S. 231, according to eyewitnesses.

Firefighters from Crown Point, Hebron, Hobart and Merrillville worked to douse the flames, which appeared to burn down a barn, eyewitnesses said.

Police scanner traffic indicated authorities were looking into arson as the possible cause of the fire.

-- Times Staff

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

