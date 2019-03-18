Exhibit of Neil Armstrong's
personal papers
opens at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An exhibit of astronaut Neil Armstrong's personal papers is opening at Purdue University ahead of the 50th anniversary of his famed walk on the moon.
"Apollo 11 in the Archives: Selections from the Neil A. Armstrong Papers" opens Monday at Purdue's Humanities, Social Science, and Education Library and runs until Aug. 16.
Purdue is home to hundreds of thousands of personal documents, memorabilia and photos from the 1955 Purdue graduate's life.
That includes about 70,000 pages of fan mail Armstrong received after he became the first human to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.
The Ohio native made his famous walk after he manually landed the Apollo 11 lander to avoid a large lunar crater that could have doomed the mission.
Armstrong died in 2012 at age 82. — AP
--------------------------------------------------------
Defendants seek
dismissal of wrongful
fire death lawsuit
RICHMOND, Ind. — Defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit following a November fire that left two people dead and several others injured in eastern Indiana are asking for the case to be dismissed.
The Palladium-Item reports Interfaith Housing Corp., Justus Property Management and others responded to the lawsuit over the death of 56-year-old Richard Wilkinson that was filed by his son. The motion says the lawsuit doesn't detail alleged negligence that led to Wilkinson's death.
The lawsuit says there was an "unreasonably dangerous environment" for Wilkinson. He was found in a stairwell and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Forty-eight-year-old Andrew J. Thornburg also died following the Nov. 19 fire in Richmond. Authorities determined the fire started accidentally on a futon in Thornburg's apartment due to smoking. — AP