Suburban Chicago
residents warned
about lead levels
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Residents of Chicago's southern suburbs have been warned about higher than normal lead levels in tap water.
Aqua Illinois, which serves University Park as well as Green Garden and Monee townships, has advised residents this weekend to use bottled water as the utility worked to flush its entire water systems.
In a statement, Aqua Illinois said it is moving swiftly to identify the cause of the elevated levels, but do not believe it is related to infrastructure. The affected towns, which formally relied on well water, switched to Kankakee River water last year.
The advisory warned residents not to drink, cook or use their tap water for brushing teeth, but to use bottled water instead.
— AP
4 tornadoes
confirmed in
central Ind.
INDIANAPOLIS — Weather officials say severe storms in central Indiana caused floods and produced at least four tornadoes, leaving thousands without power and damaging buildings.
No injuries were reported. Crews are working to restore power Sunday to roughly 3,500 people.
The National Weather Service says the tornadoes touched down Saturday evening in Owen, Monroe, Marion and Rush counties.
Meteorologists say winds reached 100 mph in Marion County's Beech Grove where the high school was heavily damaged. Fire officials say the corrugated steel roof was ripped off the school.
The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has opened a shelter near Beech Grove.
— AP
Pride celebration
returns to Navy
Pier for 4th year
CHICAGO — A daylong celebration of LGBTQ culture in Chicago will return for a fourth year to Navy Pier.
Navy Pier Pride by American Airlines will be June 29 from noon to 11 p.m. Organizers said the free event "will include a variety of festivities to embrace diversity and celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ culture in Chicago."
Activities will range from build-your-own pride bracelets to a musical performance by the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus and a fireworks display.
Pride flags are decorating Navy Pier all month, and the symbolic rainbow colors are displayed in the center digital screen of the Centennial Wheel.
The Chicago Children's Museum will have a "family resource activity station" and PFLAG Council of Northern Illinois will be there to discuss its mission of building loving LGBTQ families.
— AP