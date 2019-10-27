Child dead after
fire in home
TOPEKA — An 8-year-old northern Indiana girl has died of injuries she sustained in a fire at her home.
The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home in Topeka around 7:15 p.m. Friday on reports of a fire and a child still inside on the second floor. Deputies attempted to enter the home but could not due to smoke and heat.
WANE-TV reports firefighters arrived a short time later, found the child and took her to safety. The girl was then transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she died.
The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire hasn't been determined but it started in an upstairs bedroom.
Elkhart airport
to be repaved
after planes sank
ELKHART — A northern Indiana airport's parking ramp for aircraft will undergo a half-million-dollar repaving job after two jets sank into the asphalt over the summer.
Elkhart city attorney Lawrence Meteiver says the ramp was installed at the Elkhart Municipal Airport last year by the city at a cost of about $50,000.
Indiana Flight Center President Brett Zierle says a 30,000-pound Bombardier Challenger and a 15,500-pound Cessna Citation XLS sank into the asphalt ramp in June on days when the temperature reached only into the 70s.
He says the asphalt is soft and not capable of supporting the weight of those aircraft.
The Elkhart Truth reports that Meteiver says an asphalt mix recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration will be installed after this winter at a cost of about $565,000.
Kentucky luring
Illinois companies
CHICAGO (AP) — Kentucky launched a marketing campaign to coax Illinois companies to move across the border with promises of lower taxes and better weather.
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development designed the billboards, which attack Illinois' taxes and regulations, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The first billboard proclaims, "Illinois isn't pro-business, Kentucky is." It went up on Monday. Eight more billboards are expected to go up before the end of the month as part of the six-month campaign.
Kentucky is paying about $87,000 for the billboards and creative costs, said Jack Mazurak, spokesman for the cabinet, said.
"We have had a number of Illinois businesses inquire about doing business in the state," said Vivek Sarin, Kentucky's economic development interim secretary. "It's enough to catch our attention and justify this campaign that we are launching."
— Associated Press