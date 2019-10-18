Cops: 66-year-old
in critical condition
after hit by car
HAMMOND — A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street early Thursday, police say.
Lt. Steve Kellogg said the man was struck about 5:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Calumet Avenue by a 77-year-old woman heading southbound.
The 66-year-old wasn't using a designated crosswalk area at the time of the incident, Kellogg said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
Kellogg said alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and neither party faces any criminal charges or citations.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Plea offered in
infant death case
CROWN POINT — A plea agreement has been offered to a Hammond woman accused of killing her 4-month-old daughter.
Lisa M. Rodriguez, 26, was charged in December with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery on a person less than 14 years old in connection with the death of her infant daughter Brooklynn Rodriguez.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Thursday she offered Rodriguez a plea agreement.
Defense attorney Derrick Julkes did not object to a continuance of 30 days, so he can review the plea offer with Rodriguez.
Jatkiewicz said if Rodriguez decides not to accept the plea offer, she will ask for a jury trial setting at the next hearing.
Cappas set Rodriguez's next court date for Nov. 14.
Brooklynn Rodriguez died Dec. 4 after Lisa Rodriguez brought her to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond with bruises on her chin, collarbone, and upper and lower back. The baby was lifeless, pale and cold, and had swelling on the right side of her head, court records say.
Lisa Rodriguez gave inconsistent statements to police about who had been caring for her daughter, records say.
Lake Juvenile Court ordered the baby be removed from Rodriguez's home Oct. 25 because she was born cocaine positive, but the Indiana Department of Child Services had been unable to locate Rodriguez or her daughter before the baby's death, records state.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
---
Crews battle
agriculture fire
BOONE TWP. — A working grain dryer and corn crib structure caught fire Wednesday night, just north of Hebron, officials say.
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, along with various automatic mutual aid companies, arrived at the blaze about 9:15 p.m. in the 70 West block of 600 South.
Officials said all occupants were accounted for and safely away from the flaming structure, with no injuries reported.
Crews worked about two and a half hours to extinguish the fire, officials said. The cause has yet to be determined.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times