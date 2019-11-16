Missing 81-year-old
in danger, police say
An 81-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger. She may also need medical assistance.
The Lowell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Karen J. Fischer, of Lowell, and a statewide silver alert has been declared.
Fischer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata with an Indiana license plate that reads “909VVA.” She was last seen 1 p.m. Friday in Lowell, police said.
Anyone with information on Fischer's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or they should dial 911. — Anna Ortiz, The Times
Man avoids arrest for
failure to appear in court
CROWN POINT — A defendant in a 2016 murder case appeared in court Friday, one day after failing to show up for a hearing while free on bond.
Ronnie E. Major, 49, of Gary, appeared Friday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran with defense attorney Jamise Perkins.
Perkins asked that another pretrial hearing be scheduled for Dec. 13.
Major failed to appear Thursday before Lake Criminal Judge Samuel Cappas, who warned he would issue a warrant if Major didn't come to court Friday.
Major was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.
Major is accused of paying Antoine J. Gates $10,000 to kill Blair so she would not testify against Major in an attempted murder case.
Major was convicted of battery with a deadly weapon in the case involving Blair, served a short prison sentence and was released in early 2012, records show.
Cappas granted Major's request in July for release on his own recognizance in the murder case under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring a defendant to trial within six months while holding them in custody. The rule allows for exceptions when delays are caused by the defendant or a congested court calendar.
Major's trial is currently set to begin Feb. 3. The trial is expected to last two weeks. — Sarah Reese, The Times
Teen arrested for pot
possession, police say
A male student was arrested Wednesday at Calumet High School after being found with a "substantial amount of marijuana," police say.
Officers were tipped off by another student who told them to check the boys bathroom, where they caught the teenager — a juvenile — and three other males with a vaping device, which one attempted to hide in their sweatshirt pocket, according to the police report.
When asked what they were doing in there, the four said they were washing their hands.
The juveniles were escorted by officers to the dean of students office, the report shows. A school official smelled the device's tube and said it gave off an odor of marijuana. They then searched the boys' property and found a red box inside one of their backpacks.
The report shows it contained a plastic, Ziploc bag filled with a "green leafy plant like substance" — later confirmed to be marijuana — and a scale.
The bag's owner said he bought the bag on his way to school that morning.
"Due to the subject having a substantial amount of marijuana, he is a danger and a disruption to the teachers and students of Calumet High," police said in the report.
The teen was arrested for possession of marijuana and booked into the Lake County Juvenile Center. — Olivia Heersink, The Times