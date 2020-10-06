Lincolnwood closed Monday and will remain closed from U.S. 30 to 77th Avenue for the installation of a storm sewer and paving until Oct. 23, according to a news release.

The road will be closed to thru traffic while work is underway. Local traffic will be permitted.

When the storm sewer work is finished, the road will reopen with traffic restrictions while paving is completed.

Motorists should plan to use different routes while the work is underway, according to a news release.

— Mary Freda, The Times

Police: Drunken

drive nearly hits

state trooper

ANGOLA — An alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong direction in a roundabout nearly struck an Indiana State Police vehicle head-on, according to state police.

State Trooper Ben Walker was transporting an arrestee to the Steuben County Jail and was northbound on Ind. 127 shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he entered the downtown roundabout, according to police.