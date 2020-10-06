Police: Woman
killed in early
morning crash
GARY — A 43-year-old woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the 2100 block of East 15th Avenue, officials said.
Yolanda Gonzalez, of Gary, was ejected during the crash about 5:10 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police records.
A preliminary investigation showed a 45-year-old Merrillville man was driving a blue Ford truck west when Gonzalez, who was driving a gray Saturday east, crossed the center line and their vehicles collided, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The Merrillville man was not seriously injured, police said.
The Gary Fire Department and Lake County sheriff's accident reconstruction team assisted.
— Sarah Reese, The Times
Portion of S'ville
road to close for
construction
SCHERERVILLE — A portion of Lincolnwood Avenue will be closed for construction through most of October.
Lincolnwood closed Monday and will remain closed from U.S. 30 to 77th Avenue for the installation of a storm sewer and paving until Oct. 23, according to a news release.
The road will be closed to thru traffic while work is underway. Local traffic will be permitted.
When the storm sewer work is finished, the road will reopen with traffic restrictions while paving is completed.
Motorists should plan to use different routes while the work is underway, according to a news release.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Police: Drunken
drive nearly hits
state trooper
ANGOLA — An alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong direction in a roundabout nearly struck an Indiana State Police vehicle head-on, according to state police.
State Trooper Ben Walker was transporting an arrestee to the Steuben County Jail and was northbound on Ind. 127 shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when he entered the downtown roundabout, according to police.
A Chevrolet HHR went through the roundabout in the wrong direction, forcing Walker to take evasive action to avoid a collision, police said.
The driver of the HHR, identified as Hannah Gore, 40, of Hillsdale, Michigan, was stopped and it was determined her blood alcohol level was well over twice the legal driving limit, police said.
She was placed into custody and faces several charges of driving while intoxicated, and infractions of operating the wrong way and no valid license, according to police.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
