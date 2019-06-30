Griffith man
stabbed to
death
GRIFFITH — A 45-year-old man was stabbed near his home in Griffith Saturday night and later died at the hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Lee Nedreau Jr. was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary. The stabbing occurred in the 1330 block of East Elm Street in Griffith, according to the coroner's report.
Agencies assisting the coroner's office in the homicide are the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Neither agency was available to provide more information Sunday evening.
— Emily Schnipke, The Times
----
Deer hunting
registry system
opens today
INDIANAPOLIS — Deer hunters seeking private property in Indiana to hunt on can connect with landowners, golf courses, parks, land trusts, farmers and communities interested in letting them do so.
The state's Department of Natural Resources says Deer Hunt Registry system signups start Monday. The system is being administered by the DNR's Fish & Wildlife division.
Signing onto the registry does not guarantee additional hunting opportunities or placement in a managed hunt.
— AP
-----
Hoosier State
Amtrak line
ends service
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sunday was the final day for Amtrak trains on the Hoosier State passenger line between Indianapolis and Chicago.
WTHR reports the last train from Indianapolis to Chicago left the station early Sunday.
The rail agency pulled the plug on the route after a loss of funding in Indiana's new state budget. Amtrak won't run the four-days-a-week train after Sunday. That's when its $3 million annual state subsidy ends.
State officials say the ridership numbers were too low and the per-passenger subsidy of about $100 was too high.
Amtrak runs another route, the Cardinal, between Indianapolis and Chicago as part of a Chicago-to-New York City route.
A New York City-based startup has said it'll test daily bus service between Indianapolis and Chicago.
— AP