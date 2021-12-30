No printed edition
on New Year's Day
In order to give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holidays at home, there will be no printed edition of the Times on New Year's Day.
There will be an e-edition available to subscribers at nwitimes.com/eedition.
— Times Staff
Portage city staff
to be relocated
to Woodland Park
PORTAGE — City Hall staff will decamp for Woodland Park on Monday to allow for the next phase of remodeling at City Hall.
Demolition will begin that day, with asbestos abatement scheduled the weeks of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, Planning and Community Development Director AJ Monroe told the city’s Redevelopment Commission.
Planning and mayor’s office employees will need to work closely with members of the public coming to visit. If construction in the City Hall lobby allows, the employees will continue to work upstairs. If not, they’re flexible and can go elsewhere, Monroe said.
“On the construction side of things, things are going well,” he said. “There’s now the calisthenics associated with moving into phase 2.”
Furniture for the City Hall remodeling project, where the former fire station is being turned into council chambers, was ordered in December by the Board of Works, but it is likely to take months to deliver.
— Doug Ross, The Times
Woman charged
in fatal shooting
of Indiana teen
SOUTH BEND — A northern Indiana woman has been charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl who died days after she was shot while sitting in a car with her boyfriend, authorities said.
Alexis Elizabeth Willocks, 19, of South Bend was charged Wednesday with murder and criminal recklessness. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Willocks in the November killing of Anika Henderson, 17.
Henderson was shot in the head on Nov. 8 at a South Bend park. She was hospitalized in critical condition for a few days before she succumbed to her injuries, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Henderson was in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting, according to court records. The boyfriend and Willocks have a child together, and the shooting occurred about two hours after a court hearing about the child, police said in the court documents.
Willocks was allegedly upset that Henderson had picked up the child from the hearing, and she and Henderson had argued prior to the shooting, court records state.
— AP