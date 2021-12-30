“On the construction side of things, things are going well,” he said. “There’s now the calisthenics associated with moving into phase 2.”

Furniture for the City Hall remodeling project, where the former fire station is being turned into council chambers, was ordered in December by the Board of Works, but it is likely to take months to deliver.

— Doug Ross, The Times

Woman charged

in fatal shooting

of Indiana teen

SOUTH BEND — A northern Indiana woman has been charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl who died days after she was shot while sitting in a car with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Alexis Elizabeth Willocks, 19, of South Bend was charged Wednesday with murder and criminal recklessness. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Willocks in the November killing of Anika Henderson, 17.

Henderson was shot in the head on Nov. 8 at a South Bend park. She was hospitalized in critical condition for a few days before she succumbed to her injuries, the South Bend Tribune reported.