Dillinger family
applies again to
exhume his body
INDIANAPOLIS — Family members of 1930s gangster John Dillinger have submitted a new application to exhume his body from an Indianapolis cemetery.
The Indiana State Department of Health said it received the latest application Tuesday.
Dillinger's family first applied to exhume his remains in July as part of a planned History Channel documentary. The deadline to exhume and return the remains was Sept. 16, and the exhumation did not occur.
The History Channel last week dropped out of a planned documentary on Dillinger that would have included the exhumation. Family members said they have evidence Dillinger's body may not be buried in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Cemetery officials object to the exhumation, saying it would be disruptive. Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, sued the cemetery last month, seeking a court order to gain access to the grave. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1. — AP
------------------------
Judge won't return
R. Kelly bond money
to woman who paid it
CHICAGO — A judge in R. Kelly's Illinois sexual assault case has refused to give $100,000 in bail money back to a Kelly friend who paid it in February to secure the singer's release from county jail.
The judge says papers that restauranteur Valencia Love signed clearly indicated she could lose the money.
Love's lawyer said in court Tuesday that she didn't know when she paid 10% of a $1 million bond that Kelly would be charged federally and land in federal jail.
John Collins said Love now fears losing all the money as charges against Kelly stack up.
But Judge Lawrence Flood read sections of papers Love signed warning the bond money could be used for Kelly's legal fees and that she may never see it again. — AP
------------------------
Medal of Honor
memorial vandalism
suspects sought
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say as many as three suspects are being sought in alleged vandalism at the Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial in Indianapolis.
The Capitol Police Section of the Indiana State Police says in a statement that the public's help is being sought in identifying the suspect or suspects.
Police say maintenance workers at the memorial on Monday noticed damage to a descriptive pillar and investigators determined that a young male apparently pried open the pillar around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. They say two other males gathered with him. Damage was estimated at about $300.
Surveillance images were posted online by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. — AP