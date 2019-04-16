Suburban Chicago
hospital ordered
to restore services
CHICAGO — A judge has ordered a closed suburban Chicago hospital to restore patient services or face significant fines for ignoring an earlier order.
Cook County Circuit Judge Moshe Jacobius said hospital owner Pipeline Health, owner of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, must restore services by Thursday or will be fined $200,000 a day.
During a Tuesday hearing, Jacobius found the hospital operator violated a temporary restraining order to maintain services at the 225-bed hospital. Pipeline Health said staffing issues caused it to suspend services, and any violation of the temporary restraining order happened because it was issued after it already began cutting services.
Jacobius made it clear the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board will determine if the hospital will stay open permanently, a decision to be made at the end of the month.
Pipeline's attorneys declined to comment after Jacobius' ruling. — AP
------------------------------------------
Police: Goose attacks
2 people in
suburban Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind. — Suburban Indianapolis police are warning people to give plenty of room to geese after one attacked two people in a parking lot.
The Fishers Police Department says the two people suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the city's Walmart. Sgt. Tom Weger says one suffered a bite mark on an arm.
Weger says the two didn't intentionally approach the goose, but it attacked them after they entered its vicinity.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says geese are particularly aggressive during breeding and nesting season. In metropolitan areas, most problems occur from March through June. — AP