Gary teen's death
ruled a homicide
GARY — The Lake County Coroner has ruled an 18-year-old Gary man's death that occurred early Saturday a homicide.
A death investigation team was dispatched to 19th Avenue and Hovey Place at 12:25 a.m. The teen, identified as Tory L. Height II, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m., according to a news release.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included Gary Police, Gary Fire/EMS, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.
— Times Staff
------
Karaoke returning to
Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Fair karaoke contest is returning this summer, and the winner will get to perform on the fair's biggest stage.
Organizers said Tuesday that nine regional county fairs will host qualifying rounds of State Fair Karaoke this summer. The top two winners from the regional contests will compete at the finale at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Aug. 11. The overall winner will be chosen that day.
Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says it's a great opportunity for local talent to perform on the grandstand stage. It's also another type of free entertainment for people attending the fair.
Competitors must be a solo act and at least 18. The contest is free to enter but space is limited. Competitors are encouraged to pre-register on the fair website .
— AP
-------
8 suburban Chicago
officers disciplined
BARTLETT, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police department's emergency response team is being disbanded over what the police chief says was the dangerous firing of simulated ammunition at two officers during a training exercise.
Bartlett Police Chief Patrick Ullrich says he will discipline eight officers over the 2014 hazing that was first reported by one of the injured officers in January. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports several officers fired up to 30 to 50 rounds at the legs and feet of two officers told to stand in the middle of a training room.
Ullrich says the action showed poor judgment and placed officers at risk of injury. The officers were all part of the western suburb's emergency response team, which handles dangerous situations and arrests of those wanted on warrants.
— AP
---
Charges unlikely over
misspending at IL agency
CAIRO, Ill. — The former director of a southern Illinois housing authority is unlikely to face federal criminal charges for wrongly using agency money on personal expenses.
Federal prosecutors have spent several months reviewing the case against James Wilson from when he led the Alexander County Housing Authority in the city of Cairo. A judge in November approved a $500,000 settlement deal between Wilson and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft tells The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that he believes the settlement is "a just resolution to the serious allegations of gross mismanagement."
HUD accused Wilson and another former local housing official of using agency money for personal travel and gifts and submitting false documentation.
— AP